Can You Believe That!?: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 20

July 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







A thrilling week of action across the USL Championship delivered another collection of spectacular finishes as the race for the postseason continued to pick up steam across the two conferences. We've picked out four of the best, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

