Can Red Bulls Captain Emil Forsberg NAIL a Mini Goal Crossbar?

November 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls YouTube Video







@JazzysWorldTV connects with Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg to talk New York, playing with the Swedish national team, and challenge his mini goal accuracy!

