Can Mercury Force Game 3 with Lynx in #WNBAPlayoffs?: Queens of the Court, Pres. by AT&T

September 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson break down the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly from Game 1 between the Lynx and Mercury and preview Game 2 on Wednesday. Join Jordan and Sheryl every Tuesday for new episodes of your favorite WNBA podcast, Queens of the Court, as they bring you the analysis, news, and insights you need to keep up with the W, all presented by AT&T.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.