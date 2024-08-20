Can Healthy #Dream Make a #WNBA Playoff Push?: Queens of the Court, Presented by AT&T
August 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
After snapping an 8-game skid with back-to-back wins over the Storm and Sun, is this Atlanta Dream squad ready to make a postseason push? On this week's episode of Queens of the Court presented by AT&T, Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson break down where everyone stands as WNBA play resumes. New episodes drop EVERY Tuesday breaking down what's happening around the WNBA, life, and more! Subscribe here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT
