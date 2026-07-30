Can Denver Summit FC Win a Championship in Its Inaugural Season?

Published on July 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Women's professional soccer in Denver has been a long time coming, and no one knows this better than Colorado natives Janine Sonis and Ally Brazier. NWSL Contributor Megan O'Keefe sat down with the Denver Summit FC forwards to talk about the For Denver movement, a record breaking home opener, and why this team can be a Championship winning team. Watch Denver Summit take on Boston Legacy this Sunday, Aug. 2, at 9PM ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN App.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 30, 2026

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