Can Brooklyn FC Hold on to the No. 1 Spot?: Super League Game Week

March 12, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder recap Week 23 with Dallas Trinity FC's biggest win of the season and what forward Ally Cook brings to Spokane Zephyr FC's offense. They break down DC Power FC's current state and how the new players and management have impacted the team this spring. Witte and Crowder later preview the upcoming No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between Brooklyn FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC this Saturday.

