Can Anyone Stop Goalie Blaze Riorden in the Playoffs?

September 4, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Carolina Chaos YouTube Video







4X Goalie of the Year Blaze Riorden was UNSTOPPABLE in the Quarterfinals at Gillette Stadium. Watch all of his saves from the Carolina Chaos's upset win over the Boston Cannons.

