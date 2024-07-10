Can Any Team STOP the Montreal Alouettes Right Now?

July 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Donnovan Bennett and guest co-host Luca Celebre break down the Alouettes' historic winning streak and why they have been successful so far this season. Montreal seems unstoppable right now, so who will be the team to break their streak?

New episodes of The Waggle podcast are available for download every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

Listen to The Waggle Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3pItVhvoMXRxREn3Y01ZDg?si=44d4554b97844529 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-waggle/id1126892989

