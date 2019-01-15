Can-Am League to Hold Open Tryout Camp on April 2-3

January 15, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Sanford, FL - Today the Can-Am League announces it will hold a two-day open tryout this spring. Hosted at historic Sanford Memorial Stadium in Sanford, Florida, the tryout will take place on Tuesday, April 2 (11:00am-5:00pm) and Wednesday, April 3, 2019 (9:00am-2:00pm). A player selection draft will take place following the tryout.

"As the league enters our 15th season, we are excited to announce our 2019 trout camp," Can-Am League Executive Director Kevin Winn said. "If you're looking for a place to play, join us on April 2 and 3 in Sanford, Florida and show us what you can do."

On-site instructors during this tryout include the following Can-Am League team managers:

Bobby Jones (Sussex County Miners)

Brooks Carey (New Jersey Jackals)

Pat Scalabrini (Quebec Capitales)

Kevin Baez (Rockland Boulders)

Sebastian Boucher (Ottawa Champions)

TJ Stanton (Trois-Rivieres Aigles)

In order to participate, players are required to pay a registration fee of $150. Additional information on the tryout can be found at www.canamleague.com or by calling (973) 746-7434.

ABOUT THE CAN-AM LEAGUE:

Established in 1936 and running through 1951, the Can-Am League was re-formed in 2005 and is now the premiere independent baseball league in the Northeastern United States and Canada. Fueled by strong cities, good stadiums and a great brand of baseball, the league has teams in Little Falls, NJ (New Jersey Jackals), Augusta, NJ (Sussex County Miners), Pomona, NY (Rockland Boulders), Ottawa, Ontario (Ottawa Champions), Quebec City, Quebec (Quebec Capitales) and Trois-Rivieres, Quebec (Trois-Rivieres Aigles). More information on the Can-Am League can be found at www.canamleague.com.

