Can-Am League Game Recaps

Ottawa 11, Sussex County 7 - Box Score

Ottawa rallied for eight runs over the final two innings to overcome a 5-3 deficit and beat Sussex County by an 11-7 score.

The Champions banged out 14 hits as team with eight batters in the lineup collecting at least one. Ottawa 2B Maikol Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs while 3B Jordan Caillouet had a pair of hits in five at-bats and drove in a run. Center fielder Jiandido Tromp, DH Leonardo Reginatto and 1B Vincent Guglietti each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for the Champions.

Ottawa reliever Heath Bowers notched his first victory in three appearances this season. Heath gave up unearned run and a hit in two innings of work.

For the Miners in the loss, leadoff hitter Angel Reyes had a 3-for-4 night with a run and three RBIs.

New Jersey 13, Trois-Rivieres 1 - Box Score

New Jersey jumped out a 7-0 lead after three innings of play and would go from there to roll past Trois-Rivieres by the score of 13-1.

The Jackals had six players with multi-hit games with LF Alfredo Marte leading the charge going 2-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. New Jersey C Richard Stock drove in five runs in a 2-for-5 night while leadoff batter Jay Gonzalez had a four-hit game and scored a pair of runs. Second baseman Andrew Dundon, 1B Conrad Gregor and 3B Emilio Guerrero each contributed two hits as well for the Jackals. In total, New Jersey collected 15 hits.

Jackals starter Matt Vogel tossed six shutout innings to earn his first win of the season. Vogel gave up a hit and five walks to go along with eight strikeouts.

Left fielder Raphael Gladu went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Aigles.

Rockland 5, Quebec 4 - Box Score

Rockland scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to erase a 4-3 deficit and beat Quebec by a final of 5-4.

With the score 4-3 Capitales in the sixth, Boulders LF Grant Heyman led off the inning with a single. With one out, Heyman stole second base and then came home to score on a C Adam Ehrlich double to tie the contest at 4-4. In the seventh with the score still deadlocked at 4-4, 2B Ryne Birk started the inning off with a walk. Birk would then be sacrificed over to second by RF Mitch Piatnik and moved over to third on a groundout by CF Chase Harris. With two out and a 1-0 count, 1B Collin Ferguson delivered a big single to score Birk and give the Boulders a 5-4 advantage.

Birk went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI while Heyman plated a pair of runs in a 2-for-4 night.

Rockland reliever James Mulry threw a scoreless inning of work to pick-up the win. Mulry struck out one in the three batters he faced.

