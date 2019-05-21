Can-Am League Game Recaps

May 21, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Rockland 6, Ottawa 4 - Box Score

The Rockland Boulders scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit and beat Ottawa by the score of 6-4.

With the score 1-0 Rockland through three innings of play, Ottawa took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to a two-run home run from 1B Vincent Guglietti. The Boulders tied the contest up at 2-2 in the bottom frame on an RBI single from 2B/3B John Brontsema. The Champions retook the lead at 3-2 in the top of the fifth as LF Eduard Pinto leadoff with a solo home run. However, that lead did not last for long as Rockland claimed the advantage for good as they plated the three runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a two-run blast from 3B Matt Oberste. Each team would score a run in the eighth.

Oberste went 1-for-3 with two RBIs while CF Chase Harris scored a pair of runs and stole three bases.

Boulders starting pitcher JD Busfield allowed three earned runs over five innings of work and notched the victory. Busfield gave up a walk and nine hits with three strikeouts.

For Ottawa, Guglietti had a 3-for-4 night with two runs batted in.

New Jersey 9, Quebec 2 - Box Score

New Jersey scored six runs in the ninth inning to blow open up a tight game and defeat Quebec by a 9-2 score. The Jackals came into the ninth with only a 3-2 lead.

The Jackals had 11 hits in the contest with eight batters collecting at least one. Shortstop Emelio Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI while 2B Andrew Dundon collected a pair of hits and scored two runs. Leadoff hitter Jay Gonzalez also chipped in with two runs and an RBI in a 1-for-4 night.

New Jersey starter Justin Brantley tossed five innings and picked-up his first win of the season. Brantley allowed two earned runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

For Quebec in the losing effort, 2B JD Williams went 2-for-4 and drove in a run.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.