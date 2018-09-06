Can-Am League Game Recaps

Rockland 21, Quebec 1 (Series tied, 1-1)

What an incredible night for the Rockland offense as the Boulders rolled past Quebec by the score of 21-1. Rockland scored an amazing 16 runs in the first two innings of the game to jump out to a huge advantage and would cruise from there to evening up the best-of-five semifinal at a game apiece.

The Boulders pounded out 22 hits in the contest with seven batters having multi-hit games. Conrad Gregor went an incredible 5-for-6 at the plate with two home runs, five runs scored and nine RBIs while Mike Montville had three hits in five at-bats, including a triple, along with three runs scored and three RBIs. Rylan Sandoval, Marcus Nidiffer and Conor Bierfeldt also chipped in home runs for Rockland.

Boulders starting pitcher Brian Ernst tossed five solid innings and notched the victory. Ernst gave up an earned run on five hits and struck out one in 93 pitches.

For Quebec in the loss, Nick Van Stratten and James McOwen each went 3-for-5.

The scene shifts to Quebec City (Stade Canac) for game three on Friday night. Game time begins at 7:05 PM.

Sussex County 5, Trois-Rivieres 0 (Sussex County leads series, 2-0)

Sussex County is one win away from advancing to the Can-Am League Championship Series as they defeated Trois-Rivieres by the score of 5-0.

Miners starting pitcher Kenny Koplove was sensational on the mound tonight as he tossed a complete game shutout. The righty gave up two walks and five hits while striking out six in 128-pitches (85 for strikes).

Offensively for Sussex County, Daniel Mateo once again led the way going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Audy Ciriaco had three hits in four at-bats along with a run and an RBI while Jared McDonald doubled and scored a run. The Miners scored one run in the fourth inning and two more in each of the fifth and seventh.

For Trois-Rivieres in the losing effort, Sam Dexter had a 2-for-4 game.

Game three of this semifinal matchup will take place in Sussex County tomorrow night at 7:05 PM.

