Can-Am League Game Recaps

September 5, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Quebec 9, Rockland 6 (Quebec leads series, 1-0)

Quebec scored six runs in the fourth inning to grab a 6-2 lead and they would roll from there to a 9-6 victory over Rockland in game one of their Can-Am League semifinal matchup.

The Capitales had 10 hits in the contest and was led by Brad Antchak who went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI. Nick Van Stratten added three hits in four at-bats along with a run and three RBIs while Kalian Sams launched a home run in a 1-for-5 outing.

Quebec starting pitcher Jay Johnson allowed two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings of work to notch the victory. Johnson gave up four walks and five hits while striking out three batters in 104 pitches.

For Rockland in the losing effort, Cody Regis went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Game two of the best-of-five series is Thursday night in Rockland beginning at 7:00 PM.

Sussex County 5, Trois-Rivieres 1 (Sussex County leads series, 1-0)

Sussex County jumped out to an early advantage and pounded out 16 hits in rolling to a 5-1 win over Trois-Rivieres in game one of the best-of-five Can-Am League semifinal.

The Miners had six batters in the lineup with multi-hit games led by Daniel Mateo who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Martin Figueroa and Jared McDonald each contributed a pair of hits and a run scored while Jarred Mederos drove in two runs in a 2-for-3 night.

Sussex County starting pitcher Cory Jones tossed a 156-pitch complete game and earned the win. Jones allowed an earned run on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

For Trois Rivieres in the loss, Taylor Brennan had a 1-for-3 outing and scoring the team's lone run.

Game two of this semifinal matchup will take place in Trois-Rivieres tomorrow night at 7:05 PM.

Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.