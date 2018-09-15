Can-Am League Game Recap
September 15, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release
Sussex County 6, Quebec 5 (Sussex County wins championship, 3-1)
Martin Figueroa launched a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to help Sussex County defeat Quebec 6-5 in game four and win the 2018 Can-Am League Championship. The Miners walked-off on the Capitales for the second straight night as they rallied from a 5-3 deficit in their last frame to take home the title.
Sussex County had 13 hits on the night and was led by Figueroa who went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs. Audy Ciriaco had three hits in five at-bats along with a run scored while Christian Correa drove in a run and went 2-for-3.
Miners pitcher Kevin Grendell tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief and picked-up the victory. Grendell gave up the Nick Van Stratten solo home run in the ninth and a walk in the seven batters he faced.
For Quebec in the losing effort, Van Stratten had a 2-for-4 outing with two runs scored and an RBI.
