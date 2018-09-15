Can-Am League Game Recap
September 15, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release
Sussex County 8, Quebec 7 (Sussex County leads series, 2-1)
Daniel Mateo's single in the ninth inning brought Mikey Reynolds home from second base and gave Sussex County an 8-7 walk-off win over Quebec. The Miners trailed 6-4 after seven innings before scoring two in the eighth and one more in the ninth to take home the game three victory.
Mateo went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs while Reynolds and Christian Correa each had a pair of hits in four at-bats and scored a run. Audy Ciriaco also chipped in with a double and three RBIs for Sussex County.
Miners pitcher Michael Wagner tossed 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and earned the win. Wagner gave up two hits and struck out three in his 62-pitch performance.
For Quebec in the loss, James McOwen had a 2-for-5 outing with a run scored.
With the victory, Sussex County took a 2-1 lead in the Can-Am League Championship Series and can wrap up the league title in game four Saturday night at 6:05 PM.
Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...
Canadian American League Stories from September 15, 2018
- Can-Am League Game Recap - Can-Am
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.