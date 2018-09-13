Can-Am League Game Recap

Quebec 4, Sussex County 3 (Series tied, 1-1)

Quebec evened the Can-Am League Championship Series at a game apiece as they defeated Sussex County by a final of 4-3. Kalian Sams hit a solo home run in the third inning to give Quebec a 4-2 lead and that proved to be the difference in the contest.

Sams, Yordan Manduley and Maxx Tissenbaum each collected in a hit in four at-bats along with a run scored while David Salgueiro had a double and two RBIs.

Capitales starting pitcher Jay Johnson tossed eight solid innings in earning his third victory of the postseason. Johnson gave up an earned run on five hits and struck out seven in a 104-pitch performance.

For Sussex County in the losing effort, Daniel Mateo had a 2-for-4 night with a run scored and an RBI.

The scene for the remainder of the series shifts to Sussex County at Skylands Park. Game three of the best-of-five finals will begin Friday night at 7:05 PM.

