Can-Am League Game Recap

September 12, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Sussex County 7, Quebec 3 (Sussex County leads series, 1-0)

Sussex County wins game one of the Can-Am League Championship Series as they downed Quebec by the score of 7-3.

After four scoreless innings to start off the contest, the Miners got the offense going as they scored a run in the fifth and three more in the sixth to take a 4-0 lead. The Capitales answered with three in the seventh to cut the deficit to 4-3 before Sussex County put the game away with a three-run blast by Daniel Mateo in the eighth.

Mateo went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs while Martin Figueroa had a pair of hits in four at-bats and drove in a run. Jared McDonald also chipped in two runs for the Miners.

Sussex County starting pitcher Kenny Koplove tossed 6 2/3 innings and picked-up his second win of the postseason. Koplove allowed three earned runs on five hits and struck out three batters.

For Quebec in the losing effort, Brad Antchak had a 2-for-3 game with an RBI.

Game two of the best-of-five finals is Thursday night at Stade Canac in Quebec City. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM.

Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.