Can-Am League Game Recap

September 9, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Sussex County 3, Trois-Rivieres 2 (Sussex County wins series, 3-2)

Martin Figueroa's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave Sussex County a 3-0 lead and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Miners defeated Trois-Rivieres in the decisive game five, 3-2. With the win, Sussex County advanced to the Can-Am League Championship Series where they will take on Quebec.

Sussex County starting pitcher Cory Jones tossed 8 2/3 solid innings and earned his second win of the postseason. Jones gave up two earned runs on nine hits and struck out nine in a 155-pitch performance.

Offensively for the Miners, Figueroa went 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Audy Ciriaco had two hits in four at-bats along with two runs scored. Mikey Reynolds also chipped in a pair of hits for Sussex County.

For the Aigles in the losing effort, Alexi Colon had a 1-for-5 game and launched a two-run home run.

Game one of the best-of-five championship series will take place on Tuesday in Quebec beginning at 7:05 PM.

Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.