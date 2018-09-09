Can-Am League Game Recap
September 9, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release
Sussex County 3, Trois-Rivieres 2 (Sussex County wins series, 3-2)
Martin Figueroa's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning gave Sussex County a 3-0 lead and that proved to be the difference in the game as the Miners defeated Trois-Rivieres in the decisive game five, 3-2. With the win, Sussex County advanced to the Can-Am League Championship Series where they will take on Quebec.
Sussex County starting pitcher Cory Jones tossed 8 2/3 solid innings and earned his second win of the postseason. Jones gave up two earned runs on nine hits and struck out nine in a 155-pitch performance.
Offensively for the Miners, Figueroa went 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Audy Ciriaco had two hits in four at-bats along with two runs scored. Mikey Reynolds also chipped in a pair of hits for Sussex County.
For the Aigles in the losing effort, Alexi Colon had a 1-for-5 game and launched a two-run home run.
Game one of the best-of-five championship series will take place on Tuesday in Quebec beginning at 7:05 PM.
Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.
