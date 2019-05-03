Can-Am League & Empire Professional Baseball League Announce Interleague Partnership

May 3, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Dayton, OH - Today the Can-Am League announces its first joint partnership with the Empire Professional Baseball League. This summer, the Empire League's All-Star Team, The Empire League Grays, will play four games against the 2018 Can-Am League Champion Sussex County Miners.

The Grays and Miners will play a doubleheader at Sussex County on June 11 -- with the first game starting at 5:05pm. In addition, the clubs will play single games against each other at Sussex County on July 2 and 3. Both contests will start at 6:05pm.

"I am very excited we have entered this agreement with the Empire League," Can-Am League Executive Director Kevin Winn said. "This four-game series will allow us a nice introduction to a league that sits in the middle of our footprint. Eddie Gonzalez has done a great job on this and I am looking forward to this series."

Entering its fifth year, this partnership marks the Empire League's first-ever interleague games. Established in 2015, the league operates with teams primarily in New Hampshire New York, Puerto Rico and Maine.

"I am extremely grateful for this Empire League opportunity by the Can-Am League and the great recognition by Kevin Winn," Empire League Director of Baseball Eddie Gonzalez said. "We are excited about this agreement and the possibility of future collaborations."

Entering its 15th season, the Can-Am League's 2019 season will begin on May 16. The league's teams will play a 95-game schedule that includes series against the Cuban National Team and Japan's Shikoku Island Team. The Can-Am League has been a leader in several areas, including the implementation of speed up rules that dramatically reduced game times league-wide. The League has also been the most progressive independent league in the past five years, by hosting international teams, most notably from Cuba and Japan.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.