Campout on Field Highlights Jumbo Shrimp Scout Night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are inviting Scouts to sleep under the stars at 121 Financial Ballpark on Saturday, July 18 for Scout Night presented by Flamingo Lake RV Resort. The event, which begins at 4 p.m. on July 18, allows Scouts to take swings on the field and features stadium game and activity stations, a baseball movie on the video board and an overnight campout on the field.

For just $30, Scouts will receive an on-field campout, 2020 Jumbo Shrimp Scout Patch, one burger, chips and 12 oz. soft drink and five swings from the batter's box at 121 Financial Ballpark. Of each ticket purchased, $5 will be donated to the Boy Scouts of America North Florida Council.

The Jumbo Shrimp will also provide stadium game and activity stations for Scouts throughout the event, with all Scouts able to enjoy a baseball movie on the high-definition video board prior to the night's camp out. Check-in for Scout Night is at 3 p.m., with events commencing at 4 p.m. Following the campout, wake up will be at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, with exit by 8 a.m.

Space is extremely limited to register. Fans must register by July 15 by contacting Jumbo Shrimp assistant director, ticket operations Peter Ercey at (904) 374-4548 or [email protected] There will be no on-site registration for Scout Night.

