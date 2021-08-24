Campbell, Higginbotham, Woods Join R-Braves

August 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced six roster moves prior to the start of this week's series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Outfielder Drew Campbell, left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham, and right-handed pitcher William Woods have been promoted to High-A Rome. All three players played with the Low-A Rome Braves during the 2019 season.

Louisville product Drew Campbell comes to Rome after playing with the FCL Braves and the Augusta GreenJackets this season. Campbell joins the R-Braves after hitting .321 with five extra-base hits and an OPS of 1.030 in eight games with Low-A Augusta. The native of Jeffersonville, Ind., recently completed a rehab assignment with the FCL Braves in which he hit .353 with two RBI in five games.

Higginbotham pitched two scoreless innings with Double-A Mississippi in May before beginning a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves. The Buford, Ga., native also threw two innings without allowing an earned run with the FCL Braves before coming to Rome.

Woods, the no. 28 ranked prospect in Atlanta's farm system, has been promoted from the Florida Complex League. The right-hander gave up just one hit in one inning with the FCL Braves this summer.

To make way for these moves, outfielder Garrison Schwartz has been transferred to the Developmental List. The 2017 16th-round pick has hit .083 as a Rome Brave this season.

Additionally, right-handed pitcher Matt Hartman and left-handed pitcher Gabriel Noguera have been released by the Atlanta Braves organization. Hartman, who was signed out of Westmont (CA) on July 31, 2018, gave up 14 earned runs in nine innings of High-A ball. Noguera, an international free agent signee out of Venezuela in 2016, posted a 7.33 ERA in 27 innings pitched this season.

The Rome roster now has 30 active, 3 injured, and 3 inactive players.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.