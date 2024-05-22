Campbell, Frankel and Schroeder Voted PWHL Goaltender of the Year Finalists

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that PWHL Toronto's Kristen Campbell, PWHL Boston's Aerin Frankel and PWHL New York's Corinne Schroeder have been voted as the three finalists for the 2024 PWHL Goaltender of the Year award.

The PWHL Goaltender of the Year award is presented to the goaltender who showcases the most outstanding ability at the position throughout the regular season.

An 18-member selection committee cast their votes for six regular-season PWHL awards, including Goaltender of the Year, during the gap between the regular season's end and the playoffs' beginning. The three players who received the most voting points have been named finalists. Winners of all PWHL Awards, presented by Woody Creek Distillers, will be announced in June.

Details about each of the three finalists, listed in alphabetical order, can be found below:

Kristen Campbell, G, PWHL Toronto

Kristen Campbell of PWHL Toronto has been named a finalist for the PWHL Goaltender of the Year award, a testament to her stellar performance throughout the season. Campbell led the league with an impressive 16 wins- seven more than her closest competitor- and earned the most shutouts with three. She secured 11 consecutive victories from January 20 to March 17 and ended the season on a four-game win streak, a crucial piece to Toronto securing first place by season's end. Her consistency and durability were evident as she played in 22 games, totaling 1293:57 minutes, the second highest mark in the league. She recorded 544 saves with a commendable 1.99 goals-against average, ranking second, and a .927 save percentage, the fourth best in the PWHL. A native of Brandon, MB, Campbell was particularly clutch under pressure, boasting a .900 shootout save percentage, finishing the regular-season undefeated in overtime and shootouts.

Aerin Frankel, G, PWHL Boston

Aerin Frankel of PWHL Boston has been named a finalist for the PWHL Goaltender of the Year award, underscoring her exceptional performance throughout the season. Frankel ranked third in the league with a 2.00 goals-against average, third in wins with eight, and third in save percentage at .929%, reflecting her consistent and high-level play. She played in 18 games, starting 17, demonstrating reliability and endurance as a key player for Boston. Frankel's critical contributions helped her team clinch a playoff spot in their final game of the season, winning three of her final four starts, with the only loss coming in a shootout. A highlight of her season was on February 25, when she recorded a season-high 41 saves against Minnesota, for her first shutout of the season. Hailing from Chappaqua, NY, Frankel's impressive stats and crucial performances have rightfully earned her a place among the top goaltenders in the league.

Corinne Schroeder, G, PWHL New York

Corinne Schroeder of PWHL New York has earned her place as a finalist for the PWHL Goaltender of the Year award, providing a rock-solid presence in net for her team throughout the season. She made history by recording the PWHL's first-ever shutout and win on January 1, setting the tone for the league's inaugural season. Schroeder finished the regular-season with a stellar .930 save percentage, the second-best mark in the league, tied for fourth in wins with seven, and posted a goals-against-average of 2.40. Hailing from Elm Creek, MB, the goaltender was a workhorse for her team, making 30 or more saves in 9 of her 15 starts, including two career-high performances of 39 saves on January 14 and February 4, both of which resulted in overtime victories for her team. Schroeder averaged over 31 saves per game, the highest figure in the PWHL, further solidifying her reputation as one of the league's top goaltenders.

