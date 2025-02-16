Campbell Earns 1st CHL Hat-Trick in Dominant Victory over Titan

February 16, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Sitting just 1 point back of the Titan heading into the game, the Charlottetown Islanders stormed into Acadie-Bathurst and secured a massive 7-3 victory, setting the stage for an intense rematch on Islander Day in Charlottetown.

A Fast Start Sets the Tone

The Isles came out flying, generating 4 quick shots before breaking the ice just over 3 minutes in. Defenseman Thomas Sirman blasted a point shot past Titan goaltender Mikus Vecvanags to give Charlottetown the early 1-0 lead. Nathan Leek and Kyle Powers picked up assists on the opening goal.

Acadie-Bathurst responded later in the period when Noah Laberge found a loose puck off a rebound and tucked it past Donald Hickey to tie the game 1-1 with just under 5 minutes remaining.

But the Islanders weren't done yet. A late power play gave them another opportunity, and Ross Campbell found Pavel Simek streaking into the slot for a perfect finish, putting Charlottetown ahead 2-1 before the 1st intermission.

Special Teams & Stellar Goaltending Hold the Lead

The 2nd period saw the Isles tested on the penalty kill, but they stood tall. Killing off two Titan power plays while even threatening a shorthanded goal. Hickey remained sharp, making key saves to keep the one-goal advantage intact.

With just minutes remaining in the 2nd, the Isles capitalized on their momentum. Ross Campbell fired a shot off the crossbar, which was initially thought as in, and Kyle Powers buried the rebound to extend the lead to 3-1 heading into the final frame. After review, Powers got credit for the goal and Ross Campbell got the assist. Nathan Leek also picked up his 2nd assist of the night on the play.

Isles Pull Away in the 3rd

Charlottetown wasted no time putting the game out of reach in the 3rd period. Just over a minute in, Campbell struck again, this time officially getting on the scoresheet with a goal assisted by Simon Hughes, making it 4-1.

The Titan answered quickly with a goal from Maddox Marmulak, cutting the lead to 4-2, but the Isles weren't done yet.

Just moments later, Jabez Seymour fired home a snipe, restoring the three-goal cushion at 5-2. Leek grabbed his 3rd assist of the night, and Nikita Voyaga also picked up a helper.

Campbell's brilliance was on display all night, but it was his 3rd-period dominance that sealed the deal. He netted a spectacular highlight-reel goal 12:46 into the 3rd, his 4 goal in 2 games and 4th point of the night, to give the Isles a commanding 4-goal lead.

Just minutes later, he struck again, cutting into the slot and wiring home his hat-trick goal-his 1st in the QMJHL. The 18-year-old now has 5 goals in his last 2 games and an incredible 14 points in his last 5 outings. His offensive explosion left the Titan reeling, with Bathurst taking back-to-back late penalties out of frustration.

Despite a late goal from Alexandre Lallier, Acadie-Bathurst had no answer for the Islanders' relentless attack. Charlottetown outshot the Titan 32-24 and controlled the game from start to finish.

Matt Butler extended his point streak to 11 games with an assist on Campbell's final goal, while Ethan Montroy and Max Jardine each added key contributions.

Three Stars of the Game:

(3rd Star) Kyle Powers - 1 goal, 1 assist

(2nd Star) Nathan Leek - 3 assists

(1st Star) Ross Campbell - 3 goals, 2 assists

From there, Charlottetown locked it down defensively, with Hickey finishing the game with 22 saves on 24 shots for another strong performance in goal.

Setting Up the Islander Day Showdown

With the win, the Isles leapfrog the Titan in the standings, making Monday's Islander Day rematch even bigger. With home-ice advantage, the red-hot Islanders will look to complete the weekend sweep and continue their push toward the playoffs.

Monday, February 17th | 2 PM | Eastlink Centre Charlottetown

Isles vs. Titan | Islander Day Showdown

