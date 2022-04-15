Campbell and Company Shut out Hops, Sox Win 5-0

Hillsboro, Oregon: Isaiah Campbell, Max Roberts and Evan Johnson combined for a five-hit shutout as the Everett AquaSox (3-2) ended a two-game losing streak and won their first road game of the season with a 5-0 victory over the Hillsboro Hops (2-4).

Both starting pitchers were outstanding early as Campbell for Everett and Jamison Hill of Hillsboro dueled to a scoreless tie through the first three innings. The AquaSox finally ended the scoring drought when Victor Labrada led off the fourth inning with a double, moved over to third on a Charlie Welch sacrifice fly into deep center field and then scored on a Dariel Gomez single up the middle for the 1-0 lead.

The next Sox run came in the top of the sixth inning when Gomez hit a Jose Santamaria pitch over the left field fence for a solo home run, the second of the year for Gomez and Everett led 2-0.

The AquaSox would add insurance runs in the ninth inning. Alberto Rodriguez led off the inning with a single and then Noelvi Marte hit a long drive off the left field fence that got away from outfielder Cam Coursey and allowed Marte to hustle around the bases for an inside the park home run, scoring both players and increasing the lead to 4-0. Everett would score one additional run in the final frame when Labrada stroked a double into left field that drove in Spencer Packard.

Campbell picked up the win on the mound with a five-inning outing in which he only allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six Hillsboro hitters, including the final three that he faced. Max Roberts pitched shutout innings in the sixth and seventh, allowing one hit, two walks and four strikeouts. Johnson picked up the save by closing out the final two innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Gomez reached base safely four times, going two-for-three, two walks, home run, run and two RBI. Rodriguez went three-for-five, scoring one run. Labrada was two-for-four, with two doubles, one run and one RBI. Marte went two-for-five with an inside the park home run and two RBI.

Marte has now recorded a base hit in each of the five AquaSox games this season.

Campbell's ERA is 0.90 after two starts, He has allowed one run over ten innings, allowing only five hits, five walks and ten strikeouts.

Johnson became the first player in the NWL to record two saves this season. Gomez, Marte and Packard enter Thursday night in a three-way high for the league lead with two home runs each.

After six games through the starting rotation (including Bryce Miller's performance on Sunday, a game that was suspended and the statistics will not be official until it is completed at a later date). The starting rotation of Campbell, Macko, Miller, Jimmy Joyce and Tim Elliott have a combined ERA of 2.42.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday April 15 at 6:35 p.m. LHP Adam Macko is scheduled to start for the second time this season for the AquaSox. Macko pitched five innings (four hits, three earned runs, two walks and 11 strikeouts) against Eugene at Funko Field on Saturday April 9.

Arizona Diamondbacks' 2019 First Round draft pick LHP Blake Walston will get the start for Hillsboro. It will be Walston's second outing of the season, he was the Hops opening day starter on April 8 against Tri City, going 3.1 IP, allowing five hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks and eight strikeouts. Listen to all of the action on AM 1520/101.1 FM KXA, the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 with the pre-game show starting at 6:20 p.m.

