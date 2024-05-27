Campana & Taylor Shine for Messi-Less Miami: Twellman's Takes
May 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman reacts to the action from MLS Matchday 16. 51,000+ fans in Vancouver to see their team lose to Messi-less Inter Miami, led by Campana and Robert Taylor. Sporting Kansas City lose their 5th in a row to a Portland Timbers team that desperately needed a win. Atlanta lose their 4th in a row at home which is now a franchise record, and New York City have now won 7 of their last 8 games. Finally, FC Cincinnati won a 7 goal thriller against Lorenzo Insigne and Toronto FC.
