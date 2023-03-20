Camp Recap March 20 - Rosario's Two Homers Power Phillies Minor League Squad to Victory

March 20, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Ricardo Rosario smacked two homers as the Phillies Minor League Squad took down the Blue Jays Minor Leaguers 13-6 in Minor League Camp Action at the Carpenter Complex on Monday. Camp continues Tuesday as the Phillies and Rays minor leaguers are set to face off at 1:00 pm.

The Blue Jays got on the board first, but the Phillies squad quickly tied it up in the second. Felix Reyes reached on a hard single with one out and scored from first on a Yemal Flores double to tie it up. Rosario gave the Phillies the lead for good with his first homer to lead off the third that made it 2-1.

Philadelphia's camp broke the game open in the fourth, scoring six runs with all seven hitters reaching base before the inning was rolled over. After Wilfredo Flores reached on an error to lead things off, Reyes responded with his second hit of the day before the bases became full when Gus Sosa was hit by a pitch. Gavin Tonkel came in as a pinch hitter and delivered with a two-RBI single. Uziel Viloria added two more runs with a double before Rosario walked and Bryan Rincon ended the inning with an RBI single to make it 8-1 Phillies.

Toronto responded with a two-run double in the fifth, but Philadelphia kept the offense rolling thanks to Cole Moore's solo home run to increase the lead to 9-3. Each team traded runs in the sixth, with a sacrifice fly in the top of the inning, and Viloria got the run back with a fielder's choice that brought in Gus Sosa.

Rosario led off the seventh with another solo home run after the Blue Jays scored two runs in the top half to bring the score up to 11-6. He came to the plate one more time in the ninth, hitting a bloop out to right which was mishandled, allowing two runs to score for the Phillies. Two batters later, the bottom of the ninth was rolled over with the Phillies on top 13-6.

Eiberson Castellano got the start for the Phillies camp, earning a no decision in 2.0 innings, allowing one run on no hits, and walking two. Jose Pena earned the victory in 2.0 innings of work, he did not allow a run or a hit, struck out two and walked one. Chase Webster allowed two unearned runs on one hit in 1.0 inning. Jonh Henriquez allowed one run on one hit in 1.0 inning. Malik Binns allowed two runs on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.0 frame. Matt Osterberg threw the final 2.0 innings for the Phillies minor leaguers, shutting out the Blue Jays with two hits allowed and a strikeout.

Keep up to date on more coverage of Phillies minor league camp on ThreshersBaseball.com...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season, with the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 11th, at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Phillies Spring Training and Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.