Cameron Propels Mayhem to Third Straight Win

December 21, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





Hosting Pensacola in their penultimate home game of 2018, the Mayhem held off multiple comeback attempts to lock down a 3-2 triumph over the Ice Flyers.

Both teams were stumped by goaltenders Ian Sylves and Keegan Asmundson in the first period. Asmundson had the busier start to the game, facing 15 shots in the first 20 minutes of play and stopping all of them. Sylves countered with five saves in the opening stanza.

It appeared as though the Mayhem would open the scoring early in the second, going on a 3-on-1 with Jimmy Soper, Derek Sutliffe and Sam Wilbur. Soper nearly tucked the puck into the net, but was denied by Asmundson. Caleb Cameron was also denied on a heavy wrist shot from the left circle, striking the left elbow of the net.

Shortly after a pair of missed chances, Cameron and the Mayhem redeemed themselves. Cameron drove down the left wing before leaving the puck for Michael Chemello. Chemello, who also scored the opening goal on Saturday night to launch the teddy bear toss, drew first blood again. He smashed the puck past Asmundson 10:54 into the middle period to gain a 1-0 lead for Macon.

It didn't take long for Pensacola to respond, as Nathan Bruyere ripped a one-timer from the right point just seven seconds after Zach Urban was penalized for a delay of game. Garrett Milan, playing in his first game of the season, redirected the puck past Sylves. The power play goal tied the game at a goal apiece, and the teams entered the second intermission with the score deadlocked.

Period three started out frantically. With carryover time from a late Pensacola penalty, the Mayhem took advantage of a power play and regained their lead just 20 seconds into the closing frame. Cameron ripped a shot from the left circle to beat Asmundson under his left arm, giving the Mayhem their first power play goal in three games. Just 1:02 later, however, Russell Jordan rifled a wrist shot from the high slot past Sylves to tie the score back up.

It wasn't until 14:20 into the third period that the Mayhem could pull ahead again. John Siemer received a pass near the inner hashmarks of the left circle and fired the puck past Asmundson for his sixth goal of the season. Pensacola had an impeccable opportunity to re-tie the score for a third time after going to a late power play, but they took back-to-back penalties themselves and spent vital minutes shorthanded. Sylves and the Mayhem held off the late push, and secured the victory.

Sylves improved to 5-1-0 on the season with the win, making 19 of 21 saves. Asmundson played well for the Ice Flyers, but was charged with the loss despite stopping 35 of 38. The Mayhem will play their final home game of 2018 tomorrow night at 7:35 pm ET against Pensacola.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.