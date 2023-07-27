Cameron Ks Eight in 6-1 Win Wednesday

Noah Cameron (1-7) earned his first AA win while he and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-10, 41-50) struck out 13 Arkansas Travelers (13-9, 58-33) on Wednesday night in a 6-1 win, evening the series. The Naturals and Travelers continue their six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals jumped all over Travs starting pitcher A.J. Puckett, scoring five runs in the opening inning. Before Cameron could even take the mound, NWA plated runs on Peyton Wilson's RBI double to left, Jeison Guzman's three-RBI double to left, and Jake Mean's single to right to give the lefty a 5-0 cushion. Wilson lifted a sacrifice fly to center in the second, scoring Tyler Tolbert from third to make it a 6-0 game quickly.

Cameron didn't need such a big advantage on Wednesday.

The lefty handled the Travelers offense with the great command he's come to be known for as a pro. With his fastball, changeup, and curve Cameron managed to strike out eight over 6.0 shutout innings, walking one while letting up four hits in his second quality start of the year.

Cameron earned his first win at AA, while Andrew McInvale and John McMillon filled in behind him. The pair allowed one run over a combined three innings, with two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Four of those belonged to McMillon.

The win marks the first at Dickey-Stephens Park against the Travs this season. The Naturals send Chandler Champlain (1-2, 4.30) to the mound on Wednesday in the series' third game with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app or at www.nwanaturals.com all season long.

