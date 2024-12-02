Sports stats



Memphis Hustle

Cam Spencer ERUPTS for Career-High 51 Points on 12 3PM, Just One Shy of Record!

December 2, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle YouTube Video


Check out the Memphis Hustle Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central