Cam McGuire Named Director of Broadcasting and Media/Community Relations

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads President Eric Trapp officially announced today that the club has hired Cam McGuire as the team's new Director of Broadcasting and Media/Community Relations.

McGuire, 26, spent the last three years with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) and was named ECHL Broadcaster of the Year last year. The Ridgefield, CT native began his career in June of 2019 with Worcester serving as the team's Broadcaster and Public Relations/Social Media Coordinator. McGuire was promoted in August of 2021 to Manager of Communications, Broadcasting, and Hockey Operations with the Railers and spent last season serving as the lone voice for all broadcast, media/public relations efforts, social media/marketing, and assisting with the hockey operations department with team service-related matters. He also filled in for AHL broadcasters with the Bridgeport Islanders and Providence Bruins over the course of the year.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Steelheads organization," said McGuire. "We actually played out here last February when I was working for Worcester and immediately fell in love with the city. The organization is so well respected in the hockey world and community, and I can't wait to get started."

He graduated from Lake Forest College in May of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication & Business. Initially McGuire intended on playing hockey at the college but fell into the broadcasting side of sports doing play-by-play for an array of sports, specifically hockey. He was a member of the golf team, in which he captained during his senior year, and was a two-time Midwest Conference (MWC) Champion. Prior to college, McGuire graduated from Pomfret School out in Connecticut in 2015, as a two-sport athlete where he served as the captain of the varsity hockey team and also a member of the varsity golf team.

"We are excited to welcome Cam into the Steelheads family," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "He's a real sharp young man and we look forward to him being the new Voice of the Idaho Steelheads."

McGuire will serve as the new "Voice of the Steelheads" on KTIK-1350AM and FloHockey for all home and away games with all home games being televised on Channel 72 for Sparklight cable subscribers. In addition, he will host the Steelheads Hockey Show on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. on KTIK-1350AM.

