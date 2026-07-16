Calvin Tiggle's Unforgettable Hall of Fame Call
Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video
Canadian Football Hall of Famer Joe Montford surprises his former teammate Calvin Tiggle with the call of a lifetime, letting him know he's been inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2026
- Former Argo Calvin Tiggle Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Toronto Argonauts
- Defensive Terror Tiggle Headed to CFHOF - CFL
- Argos Mourn the Passing of All-Time Argo Jim Corrigall - Toronto Argonauts
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