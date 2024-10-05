Calm. Cool. Collected. Jenna Nighswonger Buries It! #nwsl
October 5, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 5, 2024
- Kansas City Current Inch Closer to Home Playoff Match with 2-0 Victory Against Racing Louisville FC - Kansas City Current
- CLINCHED: Courage Punch Post-Season Ticket with 2-1 Win Over San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Falls on the Road 5-1 to NJ/NY Gotham FC - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-1 to North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Matchday Info: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage - San Diego Wave FC
- Courage Look for Playoff Berth Clincher vs. San Diego Wave FC - North Carolina Courage
- Seattle Falls 1-0 to Angel City FC - Seattle Reign FC
- Chicago Red Stars Bolster Night of Milestones with 0-2 Shutout Victory Over Houston Dash - Chicago Red Stars
- Angel City Football Club Keeps Clean Sheet in Hard Fought Win Over Seattle Reign FC on the Road - Angel City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC and Kansas City Current Split Points on Saturday
- Gotham FC and Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Agree to New Contract
- Gotham FC Defeats Utah Royals 1-0, Clinch Spot in 2024 NWSL Playoffs
- Gotham FC Defender Kelley O'Hara Placed on Season-Ending Injury List
- Gotham FC Draws C.F. Monterrey Rayadas on Thursday