Callum Fryer Returns to Rush

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Callum Fryer has been signed to a contract for the 2022-23 season.

"Callum had a strong finish to the season which excites us as well as himself for the upcoming season," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He continues to work on his game to improve and be the best he can. He adds a big body to the back end that can make a first pass and also defend hard. Callum is a good defender and is huge on our penalty kill which we strive to be at the top of the league each year. This is an exciting time to bring him back into the fold."

Fryer returns to Rapid City where he recorded two goals, 12 assists and a +14 plus/minus rating over 40 games played during the 2021-22 season. He previously played 32 games for the SPHL Knoxville Ice Bears in the 2020-21 season and had two goals and 11 assists.

"I'm really excited to start my second season with coach Scott Burt and the Rapid City Rush," Fryer said. "I'm looking forward to hearing the fans cheering us on and working our way to a championship."

