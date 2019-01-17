Calling All Long Islanders: Ducks Seek Host Families

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Welcome a professional baseball player into your home this year! The Long Island Ducks are currently seeking host families throughout the Long Island community for Ducks players and coaches during the team's 20th Anniversary Season, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Being a host family is the perfect way to become a true member of Long Island's hometown team. Families have the opportunity to develop lasting friendships with a member of the Ducks off the field while also getting to cheer them on throughout the season. Both players and families have repeatedly spoken glowingly about the experience and bonds that have been created.

Host families with the Ducks will also receive several exclusive benefits, including:

-VIP meet-and-great BBQ with Ducks players and coaches before the 2019 season

-On-field recognition during Fan Appreciation Day at Bethpage Ballpark (September 22nd)

-The opportunity to watch a Ducks game from a luxury suite (20 tickets included)

It's also very simple to be a Host Family! The only requirements are:

-A private bedroom for the player

-The use of a bathroom, washer/dryer and kitchen

Additional amenities that you are able to provide will be greatly appreciated by the player and team. Interested?

The Ducks are also seeking housing that is available to rent for players during the 2019 season (April-September). Landlords with available properties should contact Gerry Anderson by calling (631) 940-3825 ext. 114 or emailing ganderson@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

