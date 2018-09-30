Callahan Scores Twice; Condors Sweep Preseason, 4-3

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors swept a preseason weekend set with Stockton thanks to a 4-3 win over the Heat on Sunday afternoon. RW Mitch Callahan scored twice, including the game-winner with five seconds left in regulation. Bakersfield connected for three power-play goals. The Condors open the regular season on Friday at home against Stockton and on Saturday at home against San Jose.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Tyler Graovac (1st) opened the scoring with a shot off the left post and in; Assist: Robinson; Time of goal: 14:05; STK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (1st) snapped a shot from the slot past G Tyler Parsons; Assists: McFarland, Christoffer; Time of goal: 18:00; Game tied, 1-1

HEAT GOAL: Graovac (2nd) with his second from the bottom of the right circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 19:37; STK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 24, STK - 11 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Tyler Vesel (1st) on the power play from the slot; Assists: Currie, Beaudry; Time of goal: 15:39; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK-12, STK - 3 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Mitch Callahan (1st) off a turnover in the slot on the power play; Unassisted; Time of goal: 2:15; BAK leads, 3-2

HEAT GOAL: RW Zach Fischer (1st) off a three-on-one break from the right-wing circle; Assist: Kylington; Time of goal: 2:43; Game tied, 3-3

CONDORS GOAL: Callahan (2nd) off a rebound on a 5-on-3 power play; Assist: McFarland, Beaudry; Time of goal: 19:55; BAK leads, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 15, STK - 9

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Callahan (BAK) 2. Graovac (STK) 3. Vesel (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 3/9; STK - 0/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 49; STK - 24

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (W, 1-0-0, 24/21) ; STK - Parsons (L, 0-1-0, 49/45)

RW John McFarland (1g-2a) and LW Braden Christoffer each had a point in each of the team's two preseason games

D Jeremy Beaudry had a multi-point game (2a)

Scratches: Gust, Hebig, Stanton, Malone, Gravel, Lowe, Benson, Marody

