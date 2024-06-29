Sports stats



California Redwoods

California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws Full Game Highlights

June 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
California Redwoods YouTube Video


Things got HEATED in a Western Conference battle between the Redwoods and Outlaws. Relive all the highlights here.
