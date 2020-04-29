NFL, NBA, NHL stats



California Arms to Play Under the Rochester Sun

April 29, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release

The Rochester Honkers Baseball Club has announced the signing of three California-collegiate players who are anxious to play under the Rochester sun this summer. Garrett Kellogg-Clarke, Charles Harrison, and Jaykob Acosta all signed with the Honkers.

Kellogg-Clarke is a 6'1", 195-pound right-handed pitcher from Cypress, California. An unheralded prospect out of Cy-Woods High Schools, he started as a catcher at Folsom Lake College in Folsom. However, backed by a power arm, he moved over to pitcher just this year and began to see success. He was at the beginning of a standout debut year as a pitcher before the season was canceled. He had a 1.80 ERA in nine appearances, accumulating three saves and 14 strikeouts.

"Kellogg-Clarke is a back end of the bullpen guy who throws hard. His swing and miss slider will be fun to watch," said Honker manager Deskaheh Bomberry.

Harrison is a 6'1", 173-pound right-handed pitcher from Canyon County, California. As a freshman at UCLA, he was able to make three appearances for the Bruins, accumulating 1.2 hitless innings pitched with one walk allowed. The No. 78 rated right-hander in California, according to Perfect Game, he recorded 61 strikeouts over 50 innings his senior year at Canyon High School. He added a 3.64 ERA that year, giving him a 3.66 career ERA at the prep level. He was listed as a 2019 Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

"He's a very talented freshman. A potential rotation guy at UCLA," Bomberry said about Harrison.

Acosta is a 6'2" right-handed pitcher from Exeter, California. A freshman at Cal-State Bakersfield, Acosta was able to record 13 innings of work early on. His work was highlighted by a six-inning, four-hit performance vs Loyola Maramount. He had a 3.46 ERA in his time there, with almost half of the runs allowed being unearned. Before college, Acosta was a standout pitcher at Exeter Union High School, recording a 1.24 ERA in 118.1 innings, recording an astounding 169 strikeouts. His work was recognized by an election to the Exeter Union Athletic Hall of Fame, although he was also a standout basketball and football player at the school.

"Acosta is versatile. He started and relieved at Bakersfield, and fills up the strike zone," Bomberry said.

