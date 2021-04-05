California Angels Alumni, Jack Howell Leads 66ers 2021 Coaching Staff

San Bernardino, CA -- The Inland Empire 66ers alongside their Major League Baseball affiliate, the Los Angeles Angels are excited to announce the 2021 season coaching staff will be led by Angels alumni, Jack Howell. The former Burlington Bee's manager will be assisted in 2021 by, First Base Coach, Steve Hernandez, Pitching Coach, Gil Heredia, Hitting Coach, Ryan Sebra, Defensive Coach, Trevor Nyp, Athletic Trainer, Nicholas Faciana, and Strength & Conditioning coach, Omar Porras.

Howell joins the 66ers after managing the Angels former Low-A affiliate, the Burlington Bees, where under his management, he improved the teams overall record from the 2018 to 2019. The MLB Veteran is no stranger to the Angels organization, as he played 11 seasons in the majors, including nine combined seasons with the California and Anaheim Angels.

Gil Heredia joins the organization for the first time as the 66ers Pitching Coach. And, Steve Hernandez, the Inland Empire native returns to the 66ers as the first-base coach for his 10th season with the team.

A known name to the 66ers organization, Ryan Sebra, steps in as the 2021 hitting coach. Sebra played 58 games on the 66ers roster in 2016 before joining the Angels player development coaching staff in 2017 where he has been continued to be a part of the organization.

Trevor Nyp joins the 66ers after one season with the Burlington Bees in 2019. Nyp, known for his keen attention to detail joined the Angels player development staff after the team discovered his quality defensive analyses on Instagram.

Athletic Trainer, Nicholas Faciana also joins the 66ers coaching staff after a season with the Burlington Bees in 2019. Faciana has held similar roles with the Boston Red Sox and University of Akron.

Omar Porras rounds out the 2021 coaching staff as the 66ers Strength and Conditioning Coach.

"The Angels have always diligently placed field staff with our organization, that have been great leaders both on and off the field, and this year looks no different," 66ers General Manager, Joe Hudson expressed. "We are very excited to welcome Jack and the rest of the coaching to the staff to the Inland Empire."

The 66ers 2021 season marks the 10th season of affiliation with Angels and will begin at home on May 4th against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Season memberships, group tickets, and single game tickets are now available visit www.ie66ers.com for more information.

