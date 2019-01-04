Calhoun to Replace Pelham at Luncheon

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads announced a change to the lineup for their Winter Caravan Luncheon, presented by K&L Dunrite. Willie Calhoun will be taking the place of CD Pelham, who was previously announced as an attendee. The rest of the previously announced lineup remains unchanged.

Calhoun entered the 2018 season as the Rangers' second overall prospect. The outfielder hit .294 in triple A Round Rock this season. He earned two stints with the Rangers during the season and was named an Organizational All-Star.

Former Crawdads Jeffrey Springs and Jose Trevino will participate in a round table discussion along with Calhoun at the Winter Caravan. Springs, who attended App State, and Trevino both made their MLB debuts this season with the Rangers. Crawdads manager Matt Hagen and Texas Rangers assistant director of player development Paul Kruger are also slated to speak at the event.

Tickets for the Winter Caravan Luncheon are still available. Ticket price includes the main event and a picnic-style buffet. For additional information on the event or to order tickets, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000. The office will be closed for the holidays through January 6th. It will reopen at 9am on January 7th. Tickets may also be ordered online here.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

