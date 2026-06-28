Calgary Wild FC Suffers Heartbreaking 1-0 Defeat to Halifax Tides FC

Published on June 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC saw a strong performance slip away in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, falling 1-0 to Halifax Tides FC after conceding the lone goal in the 81st minute.

Battling through heavy rain and overcoming injuries to key players on the roster, the home squad controlled much of the match, created the better scoring opportunities and dictated play for nearly 80 minutes before Halifax capitalized on one of its six shots on target.

"The energy was good. Everyone came out and executed the game plan. We had some good chances but weren't able to capitalize on a few," said Sinead McSharry, interim head coach, Calgary Wild FC. "We got a few more people back this week. Everyone is pushing towards their max minutes. Meggie (Dougherty Howard) had an outstanding game. (Grace) Stordy was phenomenal. They helped push the ball forward and we had better chances."

The decisive moment came in the 81st minute when Halifax's Saorla Miller headed home the winner in front of the goal line, sending the ball past Calgary goalkeeper Katelin Talbert to give the visitors their fourth victory of the season.

"They had good momentum around their goal, and we didn't capitalize on our (opportunities). Unfortunately, that's the way the game goes," added McSharry.

Calgary came close to putting one on the board on several occasions. Captain Meggie Dougherty Howard rattled the crossbar with a powerful strike from the top of the penalty area in the 51st minute, inches away from giving the home side the lead.

Grace Stordy was relentless on the ball throughout the evening, coming close to scoring twice.

"We made the goalkeeper work. She made one really big save off Stordy and that just changes the whole game if that goes in," said McSharry. "I am proud of them, but it is a bit disappointing when you feel like you should get a point at least."

Stordy nearly opened the scoring early in the first half after battling through the Tides defense but stumbled just short of the goal line with the ball in her feet after a full field run.

The hard-nosed Calgarian earned another golden opportunity in the 57th minute, only to be denied by Halifax goalkeeper, Anika Toth, on a point-blank chance.

"I'm getting quite frustrated with the soccer gods. I had a chance early on in the game and just couldn't tap it in," said Stordy. "I think overall this was probably the best performance the team has had. We are happy with that, but unfortunately a loss is a loss, and I think we just have to carry the momentum and effort from today into Ottawa next weekend."

Calgary Wild FC will now head to the Nation's Capital, July 5, when they will take on the Ottawa Rapid FC.

Free Kicks

Calgary Wild FC's 17-year-old defender, Torah Betteridge played her eighth and final match as a youth permit player on Saturday. Betteridge will attend the University of Michigan in the fall where she will play Division 1 soccer.

Serita Thurton's sister, Tessa, has arrived in Calgary where she will begin playing with the Calgary Wild FC Academy.

Calgary's own, Andersen Williams, made her first start of the season.







Northern Super League Stories from June 27, 2026

Calgary Wild FC Suffers Heartbreaking 1-0 Defeat to Halifax Tides FC - Calgary Wild FC

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