Calgary Wild FC Battle Hard in 2-0 Loss to Halifax Tides FC

Published on June 13, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







HALIFAX, N.S. - Calgary Wild FC came up short on the scoreboard Saturday, dropping a 2-0 decision to Halifax Tides FC, but the visitors left the East Coast with plenty of positives to build on as the season continues.

In a hard-fought and competitive contest, Calgary matched Halifax's intensity for long stretches, creating opportunities and showing resilience throughout the 90-minute contest at Wanderers Grounds Stadium. Despite the result, the performance reflected the growth and continued determination from the Wild FC this season.

"Overall, there was some really good progression," said Sinead McSharry, interim head coach, Calgary Wild FC. "We had chances, but we just couldn't capitalize on them. I didn't fault their effort today."

The Wild FC battled through the physical contest and continued to push forward in search of a breakthrough while demonstrating strong defensive organization and commitment across the pitch, but were unable to convert any of the five shots on target in 14 attempts.

Julia Benati broke the scoreless tie at the 29-minute mark to put the home team up by one. Saorla Miller doubled the score just prior to half time at 44 minutes after she put one past Calgary Wild FC goalkeeper, Kaitlin Talbert.

Leaning on subs coming off the bench in the back half of the match, the Wild FC continued to push, controlling possession time for 59% of the contest, but could not convert with Halifax's Rylee Foster protecting the clean sheet.

"We will collect the good from this game. Halifax is a strong team," said McSharry. "I thought we could have deserved to be a draw. We didn't capitalize as much when they went down to 10 women but for me, I think we take the momentum from today with us."

The injury riddled Calgary squad welcomed the return of a handful of veteran players who delivered strong performances, helping the club maintain pressure and momentum throughout key stretches of the match. The effort and execution in many areas of the game provided a foundation the team can build upon moving forward.

"It was good to see people back. There was a little rust there, but I thought they did the best they could. They got on the ball and made things happen," added McSharry. "Jenaya had a good header. Mouse (Meikayla Moore) is such a leader in the back and Meggie brings such a level of intensity and desire. She leads by example.

"As people come back from injury, get the rust off and rewire the relationships - there just has to be a greater desire to get on the ball and that's what has been missing most."

Calgary Wild FC will now turn their attention to the club's next match, June 21, when they travel to Montreal for a contest against the Roses FC.

Video Highlights of Match 6 vs Halifax Tides FC Media can access video highlights from the opening match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague







Northern Super League Stories from June 13, 2026

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