Calgary Strikes as Maier & Brooks Connect for a Touchdown I CFL

July 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Jake Maier airs it out to Erik Brooks for an amazing touchdown catch

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.