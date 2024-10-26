Sports stats



Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Starts off the Fourth Quarter with a BANG: CFL

October 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Jake Maier connects with Marken Michel for a 67-yard TD.
