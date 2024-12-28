Sports stats



Calgary Roughnecks

Calgary Roughnecks's Dane Dobbie with a Goal vs. Warriors

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
With this goal, Dane Dobbie passes Shawn Williams to take 10th place on the League's all-time points list with 1,153.

Congrats, Dane

