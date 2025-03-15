Sports stats



Calgary Roughnecks vs. Buffalo Bandits

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Led by Josh Byrne (3G,3A) and Kyle Buchanan (3G,2A) the Bandits take down the Roughnecks 11-6.
