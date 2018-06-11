Calgary Flames Sign Yasin Ehliz & Marcus Hogstrom to One Year, Two-Way Contracts

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today the signing of German forward, Yasin Ehliz and Swedish defenceman, Marcus Hogstrom both to two-way contracts.

Ehliz, a native of Bad Tolz, Germany played last season as a member of the Nuermberg Ice Tigers of the Deutsche Eishhockey Liga (DEL) in Germany. The 25-year-old notched ten goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 46 games. Ehliz also represented Germany in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games where he notched three points in seven games and suited up for Germany at the 2018 World Championships this past May where he recorded three goals and two assists for five points in seven games.

Term: 1 Year (Entry Level)

AAV: $650,000

Hogstrom, a native of Sveg, Sweden skated for Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season where he posted three goals and 20 assists for 23 points in 50 games. The 29-year-old has 19 goals and 68 assists for 87 points in 207 games in the SHL split between Djurgardens IF, Timra IK, and Skelleftea AIK.

Term: 1 Year

AAV: $700,000YASIN EHLIZ - LEFT WING/RIGHT WING

BORN: Bad Tolz, Germany DATE: December 30, 1992

HEIGHT: 5'10" WEIGHT: 187 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

MARCUS HOGSTROM - DEFENCE

BORN: Sveg, Sweden DATE: March 20, 1989

HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 207 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

