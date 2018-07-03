Calgary Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 41 prospects (five goalies, 10 defensemen, and 26 forwards) beginning on-ice on Friday, July 6th at WinSport. The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player's development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization.

Media are welcome to attend all on-ice sessions. Players will be made available to the media by request beginning at the conclusion of their training day. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Please note testing will be done on Thursday at the Markin MacPhail Centre - beginning at 7:30 am.

In addition to the 22 players that are the property of the Calgary Flames, Calgary has invited 19 players to attend the Development Camp on try-out agreements (Erik Brown, Jake Christiansen, Callum Cusinato, Jordan Ernst, Justin Fazio, Ben Freeman, Matt Galajda, Dalton Hamaliuk, David Jankowski, Joel Lakusta, Jimmy Lambert, Michael Little, Bobby McMann, Igor Merezhko, Luke Morgan, Brayden Pachel, Merrick Rippon, Egor Zamula, Bogdan Zhilyakov).

Players Attending the Prospects Development Camp:

GROUP "A'

GROUP "B'

59 Dube, Dillon C

50 Ehliz, Yasin RW

97 Ernst, Jordan LW

79 Freeman, Ben C

80 Gawdin, Glenn C

46 Jankowski, David C

90 Little, Michael LW

89 Morgan, Luke C

47 Phillips, Matthew RW

60 Pollock, Brett LW

76 Pospisil, Martin C

75 Tuulola, Eetu RW

78 Zavgorodniy, Dmitry LW

57 Christiansen, Jake LD

96 Hamaliuk, Dalton LD

51 Lakusta, Joel RD

73 Pachal, Brayden RD

42 Valimaki, Juuso LD

40 Fazio, Justin G

82 Parsons, Tyler G

70 Schneider, Nick G

74 Brown, Erik LW

94 Cusinato, Callum LW

48 Fischer, Zach RW

16 Foo, Spencer RW

52 Joly, D'Artagnan C

83 Koumontzis, Demetrios LW

95 Lambert, Jimmy C

81 Lindstrom, Linus C

84 McMann, Bobby LW

64 Pettersen, Emilio LW

65 Roman, Milos C

63 Ruzicka, Adam C

62 Sveningsson, Filip LW

85 Healey, Josh LD

98 Merezhko, Igor RD

87 Rippon, Merrick LD

92 Zamula, Egor LD

86 Zhilyakov, Bogdon LD

31 Galajda, Matt G

72 McDonald, Mason G

On-Ice Schedule:

Date

Time

Location

Thursday, July 5

TESTING

All Players

7:30 am - 1:00 pm

(media availability starts at 9:30am)

WinSport Canada

Friday, July 6

Group "A'

9:00 - 10:15am Skill Development

10:30 - 11:45 am Off-Ice Workout

(media availability to follow)

Group "B'

8:45 - 10:00am Off-Ice Workout

10:30 - 11:45 am Skill Development

(media availability to follow)

WinSport Canada

Saturday, July 7

Group "A'

8:45 - 10:00 am Off-Ice Workout

10:30 - 11:45 am Skill Development

(media availability to follow)

Group "B'

9:00 - 10:15 am Skill Development

10:30 - 11:45 am Off-Ice Workout

(media availability to follow)

WinSport Canada

Sunday, July 8

All Players

9:30 am - 11:00 am Scrimmage

(media availability to follow)

WinSport Canada

* PLEASE NOTE TIMES/SCHEDULE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

