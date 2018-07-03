Calgary Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp
July 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames will be hosting their annual development camp for 41 prospects (five goalies, 10 defensemen, and 26 forwards) beginning on-ice on Friday, July 6th at WinSport. The purpose of the camp is to enhance each player's development process through direction on conditioning and familiarity with the Flames organization.
Media are welcome to attend all on-ice sessions. Players will be made available to the media by request beginning at the conclusion of their training day. All on-ice sessions are open to the public. Please note testing will be done on Thursday at the Markin MacPhail Centre - beginning at 7:30 am.
In addition to the 22 players that are the property of the Calgary Flames, Calgary has invited 19 players to attend the Development Camp on try-out agreements (Erik Brown, Jake Christiansen, Callum Cusinato, Jordan Ernst, Justin Fazio, Ben Freeman, Matt Galajda, Dalton Hamaliuk, David Jankowski, Joel Lakusta, Jimmy Lambert, Michael Little, Bobby McMann, Igor Merezhko, Luke Morgan, Brayden Pachel, Merrick Rippon, Egor Zamula, Bogdan Zhilyakov).
Players Attending the Prospects Development Camp:
GROUP "A'
GROUP "B'
59 Dube, Dillon C
50 Ehliz, Yasin RW
97 Ernst, Jordan LW
79 Freeman, Ben C
80 Gawdin, Glenn C
46 Jankowski, David C
90 Little, Michael LW
89 Morgan, Luke C
47 Phillips, Matthew RW
60 Pollock, Brett LW
76 Pospisil, Martin C
75 Tuulola, Eetu RW
78 Zavgorodniy, Dmitry LW
57 Christiansen, Jake LD
96 Hamaliuk, Dalton LD
51 Lakusta, Joel RD
73 Pachal, Brayden RD
42 Valimaki, Juuso LD
40 Fazio, Justin G
82 Parsons, Tyler G
70 Schneider, Nick G
74 Brown, Erik LW
94 Cusinato, Callum LW
48 Fischer, Zach RW
16 Foo, Spencer RW
52 Joly, D'Artagnan C
83 Koumontzis, Demetrios LW
95 Lambert, Jimmy C
81 Lindstrom, Linus C
84 McMann, Bobby LW
64 Pettersen, Emilio LW
65 Roman, Milos C
63 Ruzicka, Adam C
62 Sveningsson, Filip LW
85 Healey, Josh LD
98 Merezhko, Igor RD
87 Rippon, Merrick LD
92 Zamula, Egor LD
86 Zhilyakov, Bogdon LD
31 Galajda, Matt G
72 McDonald, Mason G
On-Ice Schedule:
Date
Time
Location
Thursday, July 5
TESTING
All Players
7:30 am - 1:00 pm
(media availability starts at 9:30am)
WinSport Canada
Friday, July 6
Group "A'
9:00 - 10:15am Skill Development
10:30 - 11:45 am Off-Ice Workout
(media availability to follow)
Group "B'
8:45 - 10:00am Off-Ice Workout
10:30 - 11:45 am Skill Development
(media availability to follow)
WinSport Canada
Saturday, July 7
Group "A'
8:45 - 10:00 am Off-Ice Workout
10:30 - 11:45 am Skill Development
(media availability to follow)
Group "B'
9:00 - 10:15 am Skill Development
10:30 - 11:45 am Off-Ice Workout
(media availability to follow)
WinSport Canada
Sunday, July 8
All Players
9:30 am - 11:00 am Scrimmage
(media availability to follow)
WinSport Canada
* PLEASE NOTE TIMES/SCHEDULE ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2018
- Coyotes Sign Mermis to One-Year Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Calgary Flames Prospects Attend Annual Development Camp - Stockton Heat
- Moose Sign Seven Players - Manitoba Moose
- Bob Jones Appointed Assistant Coach of Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Kings Sign Sean Walker to Entry-Level Contract - Ontario Reign
- Capitals Re-Sign Forward Riley Barber - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Unveil 25th Season Logo - Syracuse Crunch
- Sens Offer Updates on Their Summers - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Sign Seven Players - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Re-Sign Smith to One-Year AHL Deal - Rochester Americans
- Nashville Signs Colin Blackwell to Two-Year Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- T-Birds Sign Five Players to AHL One-Way Contracts - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.