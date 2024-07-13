Calgary at Winnipeg - Week 6

July 13, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Calgary Stampeders in week 6 action of the 2024 CFL season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.