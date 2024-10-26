Sports stats



Calgary Stampeders

Calgary at Saskatchewan - Week 21

October 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the Calgary Stampeders in Week 21 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from October 26, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Calgary Stampeders Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central