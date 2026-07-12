Calgary at Montreal - Week 6

Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







In this Week 6 game, the Montreal Alouettes take on the Calgary Stampeders, in the latest matchup between Tyson and Jalen Philpot.







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Alouettes Return to the Field against the Stampeders - Montreal Alouettes

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